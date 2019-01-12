Poem of the week: Good Housekeeping

I slept through winters of dawn and blue fish

David Fisher

When I was a child I slept through the night

except when Father lifted me to see a sputnik

pass or when a mouse, anxious to build

a nest, nibbled to noise my copybook.

Later there were times sleep deserted me

‘til the hour of the wolf had been swallowed

in a swathe of pastel beyond the pane.

It was then I thought of sputniks and mice

and an aquarium set in stone, smuggled

across the border, where blue and red fish

darted, like those of every hue who stared

from the page my brother was forced to rip

from a magazine so that he could sleep snug

in knowing their scales sizzled in the hearth.

Celia de Fréine is a poet and playwright who writes in Irish and English. Luíse Ghabhánach Ní Dhufaigh Ceannródaí, her biography of Louise Gavan Duffy, has been shortlisted in the Irish language category of the An Post Irish Books Awards 2018.