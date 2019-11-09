Poem of the week: Elegy for a Writer

a woman I knew is laid out today

not in a parlour or fine room

but in a stable



her dun horses have galloped

home across acres of stars

where they graze among unicorns

they bear pearl fragments from the horn

of this gentlest of beasts



in the stable barn-owls have scooped

that gleaming pearl to weave a bridle

for her right hand

tenderly tethering to her muddied fingernails

the horses’ nostrils flare close

in soft breaths to the shape of a head

that would lean into their necks and croon

alone! alone! before riding out

their dark hooves will beat the earth

sense a passage to open pasturewhen Pegasus claims her

between vast white wings, bearing her

and her millions of words

across the heavens

a woman I knew is laid out today,

not in a parlour or fine room

but in a stable

Mary O’Donnell’s poetry collections include September Elegies (2003), and Those April Fevers (2015). Her eighth collection, Massacre of the Birds, will be published next year by Salmon Poetry