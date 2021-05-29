Poem of the week: Deutschland 1975

It was autumn, on walkabout in Bavaria.

Plum trees, pears.

With the last of my cash

I bought potato bread

and ate it with some leberwurst.

In Freiburg I fasted for three days,

lay on my back on the river bank

watching my island float far above me –

a dark shape in the blue vault.

Someday I would surface there.

In the hostel run by a one-armed Prussian

I met another journeyman,

a girl from Hamburg, aged fourteen.

I marvelled at her daring,

her empty blue eyes, the way

she was completely there.

I imagined her in the fourteenth century

in a flat-chested velvet brocade dress

being married off

to a creaking Teutonic knight

who took her to his Baltic castle

where, surrounded by Slavs and Letts

she would give birth

to a horde of men –

philosophers, warriors,

engineers and hunters.

On our last day

we said goodbye

on a bridge across the river.

She proffered her cheek to kiss

then she turned to the East.

Today’s poem is from Michael O’Loughlin’s new collection Liberty Hall (New Island)