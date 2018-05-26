Poem of the week: Dawn

Around now it’s happening,

First sunrays glinting red light off

Windows on distant hillsides,

Hares listening for the sound of grass growing,

Fog pockets discovered on the meanders

Of a lazy river estuary,

Bees heading out across a meadow for the day,

The Sheffrey hills manufacturing weather,

Trees on a hill anticipating wind.

By the time you get up

And trudge to the office, it’s already too late

The big decisions have already been made.

Ger Reidy has published three collections of poetry. His most recent, Before Rain, was shortlisted for the Pigott Poetry Prize at Listowel Writers’ Week. His debut collection of short stories, Jobs for a Wet Day, was nominated for the Edge Hill prize