Poem of the week: Cutting Back

for Vivienne and Charles

A year now since our friends cut the grasses

to the ground, the Karl Fosters that you chose

and we planted with such gusto

‘Perfect,’ you said, when you managed to look out

and surveyed the bare garden –

You knew that it would all flourish again

But you can’t have imagined the coronavirus

whose shape and colour we admired

in a Guardian report from China in January

would bring the garden to such stillness all summer

A hundred bees in the lavender my only company

the grasses growing to their highest yet

Vincent Woods co-directed and produced (with Edwina Guckian) the film Bealach an Fhéir Ghortaigh/Hunger’s Way for Strokestown International Poetry Festival. He directs the Iron Mountain Literature Festival in Co Leitrim