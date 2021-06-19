Poem of the week: Cutting Back
A new work by Vincent Woods
Vincent Woods: “You knew that it would all flourish again.” Photograph: Eric Luke
for Vivienne and Charles
A year now since our friends cut the grasses
to the ground, the Karl Fosters that you chose
and we planted with such gusto
‘Perfect,’ you said, when you managed to look out
and surveyed the bare garden –
You knew that it would all flourish again
But you can’t have imagined the coronavirus
whose shape and colour we admired
in a Guardian report from China in January
would bring the garden to such stillness all summer
A hundred bees in the lavender my only company
the grasses growing to their highest yet
Vincent Woods co-directed and produced (with Edwina Guckian) the film Bealach an Fhéir Ghortaigh/Hunger’s Way for Strokestown International Poetry Festival. He directs the Iron Mountain Literature Festival in Co Leitrim