Poem of the week: Camping at Bearna

Fifty odd miles from home

in a wind-blown, Atlantic field

she has us connecting poles,

guiding them into flaps, hoops

and eyelets, hammering pegs,

tightening guy ropes.

The groundsheet rips, the milk

turns sour, someone drops the eggs

and more often than not

we wake to the pock, pock, pock

of raindrops. She spreads

wet towels on brambles,

keeps an eye on the tides

and watches us run barefoot

down the byroad to the strand.

Nothing rocks her belief –

a week at the edge of the ocean

will set her children free.

Today’s poem is from Jane Clarke’s new collection, When the Tree Falls (Bloodaxe)