Poem of the Week: Beautiful Day at Birkenau

Even then,

Surely even then,

There must have been

Days at Birkenau

As beautiful

As this.

And even then,

On such a day,

It was surely inevitable

That you

Could sense again,

Just for a moment,

The clemency

Of things.

Beyond the watch-tower

And the black-fanged fence

Clemency.

In the sunlit grass, in the sun

Hazy over a wood,

Its leaves

Painted that October red

You remember

From the Matisse print

Eva brought home

That time

From Paris.

Some clemency even

In the church spire that rises

Beyond the wood.

And when the vixen

Paused to scratch her ear

And met your eye

For a moment

Before loping away

Across the basking plain

After a hen or a hare,

You saw

The freedom

And the rightness

Of an animal’s stride.

But then the daily

Anguish

Grips you again.

Here

Is no clemency.

No clemency

In humankind.

Today’s poem is from Anne’s Haverty forthcoming collection, A Break in the Journey. A new edition of her biography Constance Markievicz: Irish Revolutionary is published by Lilliput