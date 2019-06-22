Poem of the week: A Plumber in Aleppo

If I fail to talk of bombs and sea crossings,

Forgive me, our sink has been blocked for

Months and we have a wet patch on the ceiling

From the upstairs shower. But the names of

Those unvisited towns and cities lie on my

Tongue and when I think of Aleppo, I think of

Gort, Tuam, Athy, Buncrana, places I’ve

Not visited either. I can’t think of the streets or buildings.

But try to focus on one person: a plumber in Buncrana.

I rang ours months ago. He said he’d be here

Last week. I’m afraid to call again, worried he’d

Pick up, come around. I’m no good at the small talk.

I’d have no idea what to say about it all, no way

Of asking him where he’d been, or how

To speak to him about everything he’d seen.

Eamon McGuinness has had poetry published in various journals and was shortlisted for the Strokestown International Poetry Festival. His first collection is due from Salmon