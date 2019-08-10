Poem of the week: A Note on the Edge
A poem by Lani O’Hanlon
Lani O’Hanlon
Driving to the hospital
I don’t play music
though Leonard Cohen’s last CD
is in the pocket of the car door
with it all getting darker
and the treaty needed
between your love and mine.
I don’t play music
though Ludovico Einaudi is waiting,
hands poised above the piano,
the way my father’s used to be
before he played the Nocturnes –
Chopin, John Field.
I don’t play
but the frosted trees strike
the rim of the sky like a bell
or a note on the edge
of a Tibetan singing bowl
and another part of me
is kneeling down to pray.
Lani O’Hanlon is a dancer, movement therapist and widely published poet. She has an MA in creative writing from Lancaster University