Poem of the week: A Jar of Figs

We are trying to guess its spices,

the small, hand-lettered

jar of preserves open on the counter.

We taste cinnamon and bits of apple –

and standing in the old kitchen

my sweet ex cooked in I can see outside

one tattered mockingbird

stabbing the seeds of a split fig.

Tamar spreads its glop

on a heel of crust – Delicious,

she says – faint clove?

And that mimic thrush

needling for something else.