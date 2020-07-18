Poem of the week: A Jar of Figs

A new poem by Kevin Cantwell

Kevin Cantwell
We are trying to guess its spices,

the small, hand-lettered

jar of preserves open on the counter.

We taste cinnamon and bits of apple –

and standing in the old kitchen

my sweet ex cooked in I can see outside

one tattered mockingbird

stabbing the seeds of a split fig.

Tamar spreads its glop

on a heel of crust – Delicious,

she says – faint clove?

And that mimic thrush

needling for something else.

  • Kevin Cantwell’s most recent book is One of Those Russian Novels. He was a recipient of the James Dickey Award for poetry and is associate provost and Dean of Studies in Middle Georgia State College.