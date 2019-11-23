Poem of the week: A Diurnal upon St Lucy’s Day

This handful of earth we have selected.

Enter its landscape: you are expected,

and while you drift to sleep, my son,

and dream of the circuit drive you’re on,

we leave the village by the bridge

where the Alford railway meets the hitch

of track and bridge both running out;

and wheeping her small circling note

a curlew flies from flooded field

to field in search of reeds and bield.

O Bennachie, Pitfichie and

Cairn William, three wise tors that stand

above the snaking river Don,

and whose stone circles kiss the sun

on solstice mornings when worlds touch

and snowdrifts dazzle, patch on patch:

hem us in against the cold,

poor sheep foregathered in the fold –

who stare like them and see our gaze

returned to us from their blank eyes.

A quarry guards its sunken wound

beyond the pinewood clearance meant

for houses, but left raked and bare:

grant us O Lord our freehold here

and our small hypocrite dissent

when later waves presume to plant

their tarmac lawns of spacious drives,

tailgaters come to live our lives

and multiply the daily round

from village lanes to far-flung town.

Turning for home we hug the wall

of Cluny Castle’s darkling pile

and hear the congregated geese,

their heckles pecking at the breeze.

We come, we go, a migrant tide,

our lights are islanded in shade,

the paths we take pure instinct now

as the gritters and the snows allow –

this permanence we grow into,

the passing accident we pass through.

David Wheatley’s latest book is The Fourth Craw (Glyph Press)