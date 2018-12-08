Poem of the week: A Balance by Larry Stapleton

Each year, that bit earlier,

that bit later, the grass

is green and growing,

birch and beech are leafy,

and Persephone in their shade

watches martins and swallows

hawking insects on the river.

That her earth time grows longer,

an old bargain being honoured

less and less as the years go by,

could not have gone unnoticed –

Hades turning to his brother,

and Poseidon ordaining

a winter of storms, and with it

a response more in kind – the tides

to be set free, so that all the seas

shall rise that bit higher

and higher again each year.

Larry Stapleton’s poetry has been published in Poetry Ireland Review and Irish Pages