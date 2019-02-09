Poem of the week: 20/1/18

A postcard arrived today, from Aunt Moira (dead

since 2010) to my mother, who followed her

in 2012. Eight years late then, and maybe

far more, since Moira, who died in a nursing home,

is up and about, on a holiday in Cornwall:

a forgettable shot of picturesque fishing boats

moored below a mock-Tudor pub, called

The Chain Link. It must have slipped and lain

in that hollow, ‘the dead letter place’, before someone

unearthed it. The message is what we’d expect,

warm-blooded phrases never designed for more

than love’s housekeeping work, its breakfast table:

Dear Sheila, I’m here in Penzance with Paul.

The scenery is out of this world…

Mark Granier’s latest collection is Ghostlight (Salmon, 2017)