Paul Lynch’s ‘Grace’ wins Irish Novel of the Year Award

Paul Lynch has won the €15,000 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2017 for his Famine novel, Grace, at Listowel Writers’ Week in Kerry. Adjudicators Jane Urquhart and Alex Preston chose it from a shortlist that included Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends; Bernard MacLaverty’s Midwinter Break; Lisa Harding’s Harvesting; and Frank McGuinness’s The Woodcutter and His Family.

Grace, which is published in paperback by Oneworld on June 7th, has been shortlisted for the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (the winner is to be revealed on June 16th) and the $5,000 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing. It will be June’s Irish Times Book Club selected title. Lynch will be interviewed by Laura Slattery for a podcast at the Irish Writers Centre in Dublin’s Parnell Square on Thursday, June 21st, at 7.30pm. This month’s podcast, an interview with Kit de Waal, has just been published.

The €8,000 Pigott Poetry Prize was awarded to Colette Bryce for her collection Selected Poems 2000-2014. Adjudicators Billy Collins and Deryn Rees Jones selected the work from a shortlist that included Michael Longley’s Angel Hill and Sinéad Morrissey’s On Balance, winner of the 2017 Forward Prize for Best Collection and 2017 Poetry Book Society Choice Award.

