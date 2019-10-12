Paul Cézanne, The Stove in the Studio, c.1865 – a new poem by Ciaran Carson

Since I saw it first in 1993, how often have I thought

of Cézanne’s studio stove

And the great big potbellied cast-iron black cauldron

sitting squat on its top,

With God-knows-what seething away in its belly,

or sweet nothing’s in the pot,

And the back of a canvas on a pinewood stretcher

propped face to the wall

Behind the stove perhaps to dry, or not; and, hard to figure

from the chiaroscuro,

A little painting, or an artist’s palette; and that tiny palette,

would it be a sketch;

And a pottery pot on the floor; and another dim something

in the tiny room, all

Lit by the glow of a single red coal in the jaws of the coal-

black cast-iron stove?

Ciaran Carson’s poem is from his new collection Still Life

(Gallery Press)