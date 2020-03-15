Paschal Donohoe on Thomas Piketty’s Capital and Ideology: Weighed down by detail
Book review: The doubt lingers that an abundance of historical example squeezes out consideration of contemporary issues
French economist Thomas Piketty. Photograph: Jacques Demarthon/AFP via Getty
Arvid Posse, when prime minister of Sweden, cast the majority of votes in his home town. This was due to the Posse family owning a vast estate, which multiplied his voting entitlement.
That this happened in the late 19th century might not be a surprise. That it happened in a country renowned for a deep contemporary commitment to democracy and equality might be.