Paschal Donohoe on The Economics of Belonging: Crisp analysis of discontent

The question of what you read during a pandemic has confronted many readers of these pages in recent weeks. I am no different. I purchased a copy of The Plague by Albert Camus. It still lies unread. Long working days were consumed with responding to the economic impacts of the disease. Concluding such a day with a parable on pestilence was just too much.

Maybe I will feel different when the sun returns. I suspect, however, that Camus will be waiting a while yet.