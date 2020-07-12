Paschal Donohoe on The Economics of Belonging: Crisp analysis of discontent

Martin Sandbu contends that economic change is the primary cause of political disruption and offers solutions

Paschal Donohoe
Martin Sandbu: “The West’s economies of belonging withered as the consequence not of globalisation but of technological change and more or less wilful domestic policy mismanagement.”

Martin Sandbu: “The West’s economies of belonging withered as the consequence not of globalisation but of technological change and more or less wilful domestic policy mismanagement.”

The question of what you read during a pandemic has confronted many readers of these pages in recent weeks. I am no different. I purchased a copy of The Plague by Albert Camus. It still lies unread. Long working days were consumed with responding to the economic impacts of the disease. Concluding such a day with a parable on pestilence was just too much.

Maybe I will feel different when the sun returns. I suspect, however, that Camus will be waiting a while yet.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.