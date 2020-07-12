Paschal Donohoe on The Economics of Belonging: Crisp analysis of discontent
Martin Sandbu contends that economic change is the primary cause of political disruption and offers solutions
Martin Sandbu: “The West’s economies of belonging withered as the consequence not of globalisation but of technological change and more or less wilful domestic policy mismanagement.”
The question of what you read during a pandemic has confronted many readers of these pages in recent weeks. I am no different. I purchased a copy of The Plague by Albert Camus. It still lies unread. Long working days were consumed with responding to the economic impacts of the disease. Concluding such a day with a parable on pestilence was just too much.
Maybe I will feel different when the sun returns. I suspect, however, that Camus will be waiting a while yet.