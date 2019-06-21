Albert Einstein valued imagination over logic. “Logic will get you from A to Z”, he wrote. “Imagination will get you everywhere.” In Out of Our Minds, Felipe Fernández-Armesto brings us on a journey through the history of ideas from pre-history to the present.

In doing so, he shows that the power of our imagination lies in the fact that it generates ideas so powerful that they impel us to refashion our world. For good and for ill, we live in a world shaped by our ideas.

As the book shows, while we humans have had lots of thoughts over the centuries, they have concentrated on a surprisingly small number of themes. The questions explored here include, Is there a spiritual realm? How should we organise our societies? What is the nature of humanity? What is the reality of the world around us and how should we act in the world?