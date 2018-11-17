Our House: a new poem by Jean O’Brien

OUR HOUSE

Our Father worked at a Printers in Parkgate Street

and filled our house with books and reams of paper,

he dressed like TS Eliot, though he favoured a trilby.

A smoke-screen of strewn letters enveloped everything,

we were a house of words, freighted with meaning;

heavy acrid silence smarted the air or smeared it with ink

that suffocated and twisted our lips out of shape.

While Mother lost her grip my siblings and I filled

those blanketing snow white sheets, pages teeming

with possibilities. We composed, drew, crayoned

in glorious colour the world as we wished it to be.

Sometimes the Compositors let him have leads

and slugs, we dipped those slivers of metal in ink

and randomly applied them to any surface.

Our house became a house of elliptical signs

offset by secret symbols, all the while we were

loquacious, chatty, garrulous even but saying

nothing. A house of subterfuge, we left terse notes,

wrote on walls, scrawled on the fly leaves of books

but made no sense of anything. Mother lay fuming

in bed, chain-smoking, blowing plumes of smoke signals

that none of us could, or wanted to read.

Jean O’Brien’s lastest collection is Fish on a Bicycle, New & Selected (Salmon 2016). She was awarded the Catherine & Patrick Kavanagh Fellowship in 2017 and holds an M Phil in creative writing from TCD