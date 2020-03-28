In Rwanda six years ago, I watched a grown man wail and realised I knew little about the horrors humans inflict on each other. He was a prominent member of government and he had asked me to attend a funeral for his mother, who died during the genocide 20 years before. She was stopped at a checkpoint and raped repeatedly – raped to death, someone told me later. He still carried her photo. He still called her “mother”. It took decades to discover her body.

Rwanda is just one of the countries Sunday Times chief foreign correspondent Christina Lamb visited for her new book Our Bodies, Their Battlefield, which focuses on rape as a weapon.