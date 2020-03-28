Our Bodies, Their Battlefield: How rape is used as a weapon of war

The mass of testimonies in Christina Lamb’s book feels like a display of strength

Sally Hayden
Author and journalist Christina Lamb. Photograph: David Levenson/ Getty Images

Author and journalist Christina Lamb. Photograph: David Levenson/ Getty Images

In Rwanda six years ago, I watched a grown man wail and realised I knew little about the horrors humans inflict on each other. He was a prominent member of government and he had asked me to attend a funeral for his mother, who died during the genocide 20 years before. She was stopped at a checkpoint and raped repeatedly – raped to death, someone told me later. He still carried her photo. He still called her “mother”. It took decades to discover her body.

Rwanda is just one of the countries Sunday Times chief foreign correspondent Christina Lamb visited for her new book Our Bodies, Their Battlefield, which focuses on rape as a weapon.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.