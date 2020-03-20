A short lesson in literary bondage to begin this week’s review. Oulipo is a style that looks to impose certain restrictions on the writing process as a way to acknowledge the inherent restrictions in language itself.

An acronym for Ouvroir de Littérature Potentielle (or Workshop for Potential Literature), it was established in France in the 1960s where a group of intellectuals, headed by the poet Raymond Queneau and mathematician François Le Lionnais, came up with a systematic, self-restricting way of making texts.