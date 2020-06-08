One Two Three Four: Ripping into the nostalgia mill around the Beatles

Do we really need another Beatles book? After epic works like Ian MacDonald’s Revolution in the Head and Philip Norman’s Shout!, aren’t further studies a bit superfluous?

Were The Beatles even that good? Compared to Dylan’s innovation, the Stones’ swagger, the Doors’ menace, Bowie’s imagination, The Clash’s urgency or Nirvana’s intensity, did they produce anything other than tunes for the postman to whistle?