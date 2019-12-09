On Swift Horses: Secrets and lies in 1950s California and Mexico

Book review: Shannon Pufahl’s debut is intimate, challenging and geographically immersive

Dani Gill
Shannon Pufahl: Talent for intricacy.

Shannon Pufahl’s debut novel is a taut work reminiscent of Eleanor Catton’s Booker winner The Luminaries and stylistically comparable to the best of Steinbeck.

Set in 1950s California and Mexico, the story is led by the narratives of Muriel and Julius, who are both hiding heavy secrets behind gambling and untruths.

