November’s New Irish Writing winning poems

Teabag

Perforating

I open all the windows and the doors

strip the bedding, disinfect toilets

attack the lingering invalid odours.

Purge

the accumulated rubbish of years

I couldn’t call my own.

Refurbish

the leather couch battered

by online adolescent aggression, stained by derision,

bruised by bewilderment.

Indulge

the day in my pyjamas mooching

with wild bed hair between the kitchen and the garden.

Catch up

with the ironing.

Tear pictures from magazines

to figure out what I am feeling.

Percolate

images of empty spaces. Thunderous skies

bracken hills, huge windows, purple interiors

a small plane, aviator boots.

Tapestries of the adventurous most.

I am tired of being

the make-their-dreams happen

pariah of their lives

mother.

I am tired of being

the save-their-asses

then put her in her place

daughter.

I am tired of being

the disparaged, dictated to

vented at, ridiculed

sister

whose deafness is experimented on

and found funny by the frater-trinity.

I am tired of being

the squeezed out teabag

dregs of my own life.

Choosy

He must be upstanding, self supporting and fairly easy on the eye.

He must speak clearly and have something interesting to say.

He must bathe or shower with reasonable frequency, remember to change

his clothes and not sport dirty hair those rare nights he wears a tuxedo.

Reptiles excepted, he may have many passions. They must be life-size

self financing preferred: football, bikes, planes, turbines, horses, pigs

or even poetry. But, the day I see toy soldiers, train sets

or Airfix kits I will run for cover screaming wildly: “It’s all over”.

He might enjoy a wide horizon: cloudscapes from the Dolomites

lakes from the Maam Turks, the profound no sound

of high snow, the crackle beneath skis, the scary feeling

of a swim in the teeth of a stormy sea.

He will, hopefully, not need to be advised that photography

of young girls in various stages of undress is unlikely

to impress me, especially when taken in my own bedroom

regardless of what excuses, if any, are proffered.

He will have the gumption to rise on a tough day

face the hard part of life without running away, be attentive

to food, rest and exercise until the sun breaks through and if

he ever, ever threatens me with his suicide

I will fetch the stool.

Denise Garvey directs a maths and english study centre in Galway and is a member of a Westside writing group. Her work has been published by Happiness is Vital, The SHOp and Skylight 47. She has performed her poetry at Baffle, Cuirt, iYeates, Listowel, Raftery and other festivals and featured in an Irish Times review of performance poetry. She has read at the West Cork Literary Festival as an emerging writer and has been a featured reader at Over the Edge, the monthly readings at Galway City Library.