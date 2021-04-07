Nora: Fresh retelling of life of James Joyce’s wife proves she’s no adjunct

I had the pleasure of a pilgrimage to Dublin one year for Bloomsday, replete with the requisite pint at Davy Byrne’s, soap from Sweny’s and a Sandycove swim. James Joyce set Ulysses on June 16th, 1904, as a tribute to the day he first “walked out” with Nora Barnacle. In her fifth novel, Nuala O’Connor recounts Nora’s life from that fateful rendezvous. A portion of Nora first appeared in Granta as a short story, Gooseen, which won the 2018 Short Fiction Prize.

Joycean Dublin is well-trodden ground, not least by Edna O’Brien, but O’Connor keeps the story fresh with the vivid language of her fictionalised biography. A chambermaid from Galway, Nora’s voice is frank and earthy. “The river smells like a pisspot spilling its muck into the sea,” she tells Jim as they walk along the Liffey.