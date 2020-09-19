No Fixed Abode: Life and Death Among the UK’s Forgotten Homeless

Maeve McClenaghan’s powerful book brings to life individual human tragedies of the city

Eoin Ó Broin
Maeve McClenaghan takes the faceless homeless names reported in newspapers and fills in their history, personality, joys and tragedies. Photograph: Frank Miller

Maeve McClenaghan takes the faceless homeless names reported in newspapers and fills in their history, personality, joys and tragedies. Photograph: Frank Miller

How many people die on Britain’s streets every year? Who were these people and what happened during the course of their lives that led them to die homeless and alone? Where were the supports that could and should have helped them to deal with issues of addiction, mental ill-health and domestic violence?

These are the questions that journalist Maeve McClenaghan asks and answers in her compelling, compassionate and hard-hitting book No Fixed Abode.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.