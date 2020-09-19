No Fixed Abode: Life and Death Among the UK’s Forgotten Homeless
Maeve McClenaghan’s powerful book brings to life individual human tragedies of the city
Maeve McClenaghan takes the faceless homeless names reported in newspapers and fills in their history, personality, joys and tragedies. Photograph: Frank Miller
How many people die on Britain’s streets every year? Who were these people and what happened during the course of their lives that led them to die homeless and alone? Where were the supports that could and should have helped them to deal with issues of addiction, mental ill-health and domestic violence?
These are the questions that journalist Maeve McClenaghan asks and answers in her compelling, compassionate and hard-hitting book No Fixed Abode.