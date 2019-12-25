Years ago record labels would sometimes furnish press outlets with something called a sampler – usually a four- or five-track selection from a larger work to come. Anne Enright’s No Authority, a selection of lectures, essays and short fiction written during her tenure as the first Irish fiction laureate between 2015 and 2018, is too substantial an artefact to be considered a sampler, but at 100-odd pages it’s still closer to fun-sized than the full Toblerone.

Antigone in Galway, an exploration of the Tuam mother and baby home scandal, leaves the reader reeling

Nevertheless, the production values are lavish, featuring a handsome hardback cover and elegant design, like a mini-Winter Papers authored by a single hand.