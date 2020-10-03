New poem: The Good Going Up to Heaven and the Wicked Going Down to Hell
A new poem by Leeanne Quinn
Leeanne Quinn
(Nano Reid, oil on board)
In the citizenry of the dead
the soul still holds the shape of the body
still weighs a human care as a body
bent low.
The good ascend with no sign
of remorse, still bearing the marks
of skin, of bone.
Hell is local. Heaven is the landscape
of home. Christ stands among the ruins
where there is no water flowing
in a valley of stone.
Leeanne Quinn’s collection Before You was published by Dedalus Press in 2012. Today’s poem is from her new collection, Some Lives (Dedalus)