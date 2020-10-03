New poem: The Good Going Up to Heaven and the Wicked Going Down to Hell

(Nano Reid, oil on board)

In the citizenry of the dead

the soul still holds the shape of the body

still weighs a human care as a body

bent low.

The good ascend with no sign

of remorse, still bearing the marks

of skin, of bone.

Hell is local. Heaven is the landscape

of home. Christ stands among the ruins

where there is no water flowing

in a valley of stone.

Leeanne Quinn’s collection Before You was published by Dedalus Press in 2012. Today’s poem is from her new collection, Some Lives (Dedalus)