New Irish Writing: September 2019’s winning poems

THE SHEEP

I killed my first sheep today.

I cut the throat of a chubby Cheviot,

ground the six-inch German blade

until it glowed – a new pristine shine,

plunged into the thick white abyss,

the cotton cloth of his hidden neck.

As the blood-burst from the incision

fell and flowed, like a crimson Styx,

all I could do was imagine – how

the soft wool had kept my hands

warm on this December morning

before the sun arrived, how

the wool resembled tight-knit clouds

that refused to part. And the heart

concealed somewhere in his chest

had gotten louder. And now my own

blood pulsed and ran and sang.

He passed in a few seconds,

then came another, and another,

then another – like the heads of dead

daisies they dangled on a motorised chain.

So, I watched him off, how he swung,

his leg from an iron rung,

like a giant’s fingertips, half

in this world, half in some other.

UNBORN

I enclose the unborn lambs in a bin-liner

and throw them into the yard behind the slaughterhouse;

three miniature trinkets cut from the bowels

of an ancient ewe that O Grady can’t afford to feed.

All day through the fire escape’s wedge of light and air

their oiled bodies beam from a plastic flap as July sun pours

on bloody concrete and they ferment into tatty stuffed-teddys.

While their condemned mothers ride the steel shackles

in condemned silence, O Grady waits for his cheque.

Your face appears when the phone rings, the way

it always does, smiling, captured and illuminated

in Glenmalure Spring. The phone sings

“The Day We Caught the Train”, and when I swipe

the green icon to hear your voice I’m greeted with agony:

snotty spurts, in-audible sniffling, the language of grief –

your creation. I could leave this place of death,

to find you still inconsolable on the front step,

or tearing down the nursery we built together, filling

plastic bags with gender-neutral teddy-bears.

Or stay in the abattoir, as if one with the slain,

its entrails exposed, forever deaf, numbing as silence.

Clifton Redmond is a student at Carlow College – St Patrick’s, and a member of the Carlow Writers’ Co-operative. His work has appeared in online and print journals, and has been placed in various competitions and awards