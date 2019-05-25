New Irish Writing: May 2019’s winner

For Mum on Her First Birthday as a Widow

I have built a boat from the stones of the beach

Waves will lap at the hull

until the tide cradles it, buoyant

Don’t mind the gales of November

New Year’s floods, or even

the snows of March

For we are neither shore nor sea

but a sliver of new moon

cut from the darkness of the night sky

Taking Stock

The fox of preparation

and the worry rabbit

arrive every night

settle in, put the kettle on,

and quietly burgle my house.

Each morning I rise

dark eyed and pale

to count my losses.

Sound Sleep

(A childhood between two pianos)

A school night; homework done

Mum in the front room

her freckled arms glide above the keys

her fingers dance Preludes and Fugues

Follow me through the kitchen,

Bach will recede but the centuries are fluid

We can time travel by just walking through the house

The future approaches as we brush our teeth

Next to our bedroom the sculptor of sound

in his egg-box lined garage

turns motifs around in his hands

plays with colour, finding keys to other worlds

Snug in our bunks, we are lulled

by the harmonies of the next century

Certain of our place in this story

we glide through galaxies in our sleep.

String Theory

Within this body, a song of generations

From hand to bow, a brush of hair

A finger’s touch to change the pitch

The music of spheres, our song of songs

Within this scroll, a tale of time

My face reflected in the varnish

Distorted over the swell of the belly

Lost in the rosin dust under the bridge

And within each string, a connection

Tiny truths like suns.

Nicola Geddes, originally from Scotland, has been based in Co Galway for the past 25 years, where she works as a cellist and tutor. Her writing has been published in Crannog, the Galway Review, Crossways and Skylight 47, as well being featured on Poethead. In 2017 Nicola’s poems received a Special Commendation from the Patrick Kavanagh Award, and Highly Commended in 2018 The Over the Edge New Writer of the Year