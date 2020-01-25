New Irish Writing: January 2020’s winning poems

Between the Pages of the Limerick Leader

Sometimes, when she didn’t have the time

to write long letters, my mother would roll up

a copy of the Limerick Leader, wrap a brown

envelope around the middle and address it:

PO Box 10, Mapoteng, Kingdom of Lesotho.

Printed material was cheaper than letter post, much

cheaper than parcel post and my mother loved a bargain.

Afternoons after school I walked

to the tin-roofed post office, its sky-blue walls dulled

with red dust from gravel roads, and in the lazy sunshine

‘Me Vero passed my mail to me. Recognising

my mother’s hand on a newspaper, I’d be full

of excitement for what I’d find between the pages:

a white cotton shirt, mauve and pink sweet peas

from her garden, pressed between photos



of a supper social and the Ballylanders notes,

and once, a matching set of soft, silk underwear.

She told me afterwards she got the nice lady in Todds

to help her choose, but insisted on no underwire.

She didn’t want to give away our little secret.

Leaving for Lesotho

My father gave his nod to the morning: he’d shaved,

wore the trousers of his second-best suit,

(was it already flapping a little loose?)

his braces over a portly shape,

a deep wine of summer shirt.

He wasn’t travelling to the airport, said he’d let

my mother go with me. Before we left I went

out to him. He was fixing netting over fruit bushes

to stop jackdaws from taking his harvest. It wasn’t

his way to say much but he offered me a fistful



of freshly picked juicy goose gobs. Our mouths

full of their redolent taste, we walked together

to the front steps to take photos. Later,

much later, I went over and over what

I could/should have said. Instead I reached up

and flicked a piece of newspaper from his face,

must have nicked himself while shaving.

We posed on the top step, his hands

casually nesting my shoulders, there where

we recorded all our comings and goings.

He came as far as the gate, said he knew

I was well able to look after myself but still . . .

I turned to wave from the car. That was the last time

I saw him, standing under the bough of roses

wiping his face with the back of his hand.

Bernie Crawford lives in Co Galway and in 2019 was awarded a bursary by Galway County Council to work on her first collection. Her poetry has been published widely in journals including Poetry Ireland Review, the North magazine, and Mslexia. A selection of her poetry is featured in The Blue Nib Chapbook 3. She is on the editorial board of the poetry magazine Skylight 47.