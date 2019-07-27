New Irish Writing: How to Sell a Pair of Runners and An Tástáil

How to Sell a Pair of Runners

Be ready for rejection,

but always say,

I’ll be just over here

if you need anything.”

Our surveys have shown

this is less aggressive.

When they’re eyeing

the latest pair,

come

from behind,

stretch

the neon blue laces,

run your palmalong

its feather-light body,

stun them

with its architecture,

the finish line design.

Don’t be ashamed

to open up

your chest to them

like Christ.

Let them see

your scorching heart,

show them

you’re one of the good ones.

Have them slip on the left,

hold your thumb at their toe,

How’s that feel? Is there enough room?

Wow! You look like a pro!

Tell them this is what

the Olympians wore in 2012.

Just like that, the reel rolls

in the dark theatre behind

their eyes: next year’s City 10K,

their lungs hauling

victory air,

salt stinging their lips,

the red banner tearing against

their beautiful stone chests,

and then you, and me,

who pillared those collapsed arches

with a double layer

of injected gel.

And soon they’ll be back,

because these are built

to rot on roads.

Now go get em!

If you need anything,

I’ll be just over there.

An Tástáil

We were locked in language. In the rise

and fall of words rattling our red cages:

our lungs heavy with translation, your ears

filled with my street-gutter Gaelic.

You taught me the words for ocean,

aigéan, farraige. Told me to rinse them

off my tongue, slowly, wringing out

each drop. But those words wouldn’t leave

the dark hole of my head, crashed

against my teeth like a stone.

You plied the art of drowning,

casting me like a sailor overboard,

and when I’d inhaled enough salt,

picked me up like a shell, held your ear

to my mouth, listened for what I had learned.

Simon Costello’s work has been published in The Honest Ulsterman, The North, Rattle, The Stinging Fly and The Tangerine. He is on the MFA programme in the Manchester Writing School at Manchester Metropolitan University and is also a student of writer Mary-Jane Holmes. He has been editor’s choice for US poetry magazine Rattle (October 2017) and shortlisted for the 2018 Red Line Book Festival Competition. He is from Co Offaly.