New children’s books: Pirates, robots and ‘the world’s most stupid detective’
Adventures and mysteries abound in this month’s releases for younger readers
The Longest Strongest Thread by Inbal Leitner
With the world as we know it shrunk to 2km, there is no better time to take a journey with a book. Twelve-year-old Orla Perry, the offbeat heroine of CJ Haslam’s Orla and the Serpent’s Curse (Walker Books, £6.99, 10+), is a reluctant traveller.
She was supposed to go to a campsite in Europe with her mum and brother, but it was too expensive, so when they get the offer of a cottage in Cornwall for free, her mum can’t resist. The cottage is a spooky sort of place called Konnyck Vean, which Orla soon discovers means “cunning people” in Cornish.