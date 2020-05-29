New children’s books: Pirates, robots and ‘the world’s most stupid detective’

With the world as we know it shrunk to 2km, there is no better time to take a journey with a book. Twelve-year-old Orla Perry, the offbeat heroine of CJ Haslam’s Orla and the Serpent’s Curse (Walker Books, £6.99, 10+), is a reluctant traveller.

She was supposed to go to a campsite in Europe with her mum and brother, but it was too expensive, so when they get the offer of a cottage in Cornwall for free, her mum can’t resist. The cottage is a spooky sort of place called Konnyck Vean, which Orla soon discovers means “cunning people” in Cornish.