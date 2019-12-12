My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite is Irish Times Eason offer

Patrick Deeley is this year’s recipient of the Lawrence O’Shaughnessy Award for Poetry, worth $5,000. It was established in 1997 by the University of St Thomas’ Centre for Irish Studies in St Paul, Minnesota to honour outstanding Irish poets. Deeley is the author of seven collections and the 2016 memoir, The Hurley Maker’s Son.

Aingeala Flannery has won the Harper’s Bazaar short-story competition. Her story, Visiting Hours, as the unanimous choice of all five judges – a prestigious panel made up of former Times literary editor Erica Wagner; Bloomsbury Publishing’s editor-in-chief Alexandra Pringle; literary agent Sarah Chalfant; the writer Tessa Hadley; and Bazaar’s Justine Picardie.

In Saturday’s books pages, Malcolm Gladwell talks to Patrick Freyne about his latest book,Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know and Liam Heneghan considers the best Christmas stories.

Our reviews include Diarmaid Ferriter on Dorothy Macardle by Leanne Lane; Kevin Gildea on Dark Enchantment by Dorothy Macardle; Carol Ballantyne on Correspondences: an anthology to call for an end to direct provision, edited by Jessica Traynor and Stephen Rea; Niamh Donnelly on Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; John Self on The Lammisters by Declan Burke; Tony Clayton-Lea on the best new music books; Declan Burke and Declan Hughes on the best crime books of 2019; John McAuliffe and Martina Evans on the best new poetry of 2019; and Sarah Gilmartin on Love by Hanne Orstavik, translated by Martin Aitken.