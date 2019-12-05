My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite is Irish Times Eason offer

My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. Read our review of this Booker-longlisted debut. You can buy it for just €4.99 at Eason, a saving of €7, when you buy The Irish Times.

A Night Before Christmas, with dramatic readings of famous Christmas stories, including Anne Enright, reading a famous Christmas shopping scene from her novel The Green Road, plus music from virtuoso trad musician, Ellen Cranitch, takes place at the Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire for one night only on December 19th at 8pm.

The Rick O’Shea Book Club is just over €3,000 short of its €20,000 fundraising target for the Peter McVerry trust. You can donate here.

The Irish Times Christmas fair is taking place this Sunday and I shall be manning the books stall along with some colleagues. Come along and bag some bargains. Joe Duffy will also be signing copies of Children of the Troubles.

Nollaig na mBan will be celebrated in style at the Abbey Theatre on Sunday, January 5th, at 4pm. Hosted by writer and broadcaster Sinéad Gleeson and produced by Zoë Comyns, a stellar group of women in Ireland will perform short readings and performances from Irish women’s literature, plays, poetry, letters, and music.Mary McAleese, Marina Carr, Marian Keyes, Tara Flynn, Eleanor McEvoy, Lisa O’Neill, Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi, Sarah Breen, Emer McLysaght, Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe, Amy Conroy, Joanne O’Riordan, Aoife Martin, Landless, Elaine Feeney, Alison Spittle and Derbhle Crotty are taking part. It will be broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday 6th.

Deirdre Falvey writes about the history of Fitzwilliam House. Our reviews include Mihir Bose on The Outsiders: Refugees in Europe since 1492; Dani Gill On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl; Houman Barekat on Winter Papers edited by Kevin Barry and Olivia Smith; Joanne Hayden on Eilis From the Flats by Paul Larkin; Christopher Kissane on The Potato by Rebecca Earle; Lara Marlowe on The End of Love, A Sociology of Negative Relations by Eva Illouz; JP O’Malley on In Defence of Open Society by George Soros; Sarah Gilmartin on this year’s best debut fiction; and Sara Keating on the best new children’s books.