My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend: Tracey Thorn’s laser-sharp account of a 37-year friendship

Everything but the Girl singer charts her relationship with Go-Betweens drummer Lindy Morrison

Helen Cullen
Former drummer with The Go-Betweens Lindy Morrison: journalists fixated upon everything about her other than her musical talent. NME reported she “drinks, swears and threatens too much.” Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty

One fateful night in 1983, backstage at London’s Lyceum Theatre, a life-long friendship was conceived via a chance encounter over a borrowed lipstick. Tracey Thorn was just breaking through in her music career, performing that night with her band, Marine Girls, but soon to become famous as one half of British duo, Everything but the Girl.

Lindy Morrison, the drummer for Australian indie band The Go-Betweens, was a decade further along the road, and appeared before Thorn as “self-belief in a mini dress”. The subsequent 37 years of friendship and survival of two talented women navigating the male-dominated music industry has now been captured in Thorn’s third book, My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend.

