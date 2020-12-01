Music books: A round-up of reads for literate listeners

Anyone with an interest in 1960s Britpop music will know the name of Peter Frampton. As a member of The Herd, he was selected by teen magazine Rave as “the face of ’68”, but pop stardom didn’t suit him. His scream-teen fanbase dropped him like a hot potato when he co-founded boogie-rock act, Humble Pie, but when Frampton left the group to go solo little did he realise that success would go from moderate to stratospheric. The full story is shared in Do You Feel Like I Do? – A Memoir by Peter Frampton, with Alan Light (Hachette Books, £22.99), and it reads like a dream come true, albeit with a sting in the tail.

Frampton was born in Beckenham, Kent. His father was head of the art department at Bromley Technical High School where, also attending three years ahead, was David Jones (soon to be Bowie). And so began a lifelong friendship that ran in parallel for decades.