Moving about the Place: Word-perfect short stories from Evelyn Conlon

Book review: Conlon holds back so that it means something when she lets go

Naoise Dolan
Evelyn Conlon. Photograph: Alan Betson

Evelyn Conlon. Photograph: Alan Betson

Why is Evelyn Conlon not more often spoken of in the same breath as contemporaries Colm Tóibín, John Banville and Sebastian Barry? Not that I am descending on the paper of record to cast an Aosdána member as some sort of literary urchin: Conlon is a deservedly acclaimed practitioner of Irish fiction.

Her latest story collection – with acknowledgments stating that earlier versions of some of the stories have been published widely in Ireland as well as Italy, China and Canada – proves that it should be impossible to discuss her generation’s achievements without addressing Conlon’s own.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.