Motherwell: Deborah Orr’s artful and authentic parting words

Book review: The late journalist’s hugely accomplished debut feels as if there was much more to come

Sinead Gleeson
Deborah Orr: Her journalism career was stellar and her time as a writer was just beginning.

There are all kinds of reasons to write a memoir and most writers never settle exclusively on a singular motivation. For some, it’s curiosity about a subject; for others it’s catharsis or karmic score settling.

Journalist Deborah Orr always wrote about other people – famous interviewees over the course of her esteemed media career. To pivot from two-page features to book-length self-examination requires not just commitment, but a new set of skills.

