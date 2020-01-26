There are all kinds of reasons to write a memoir and most writers never settle exclusively on a singular motivation. For some, it’s curiosity about a subject; for others it’s catharsis or karmic score settling.

Journalist Deborah Orr always wrote about other people – famous interviewees over the course of her esteemed media career. To pivot from two-page features to book-length self-examination requires not just commitment, but a new set of skills.