It is the subheading on the cover that hints at what we are really getting ourselves into before we open the book spawned by last year’s unlikeliest of televisual hits. For comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse do not merely “go fishing”.

Beneath the title and an animated image of our intrepid duo, we are promised “life, death and the thrill of the catch”. And, as I finished the last page, (already a small blue fishing rod’s length bereft), I glanced again at the front cover to realise that whilst reading it, I had indeed appreciated life, contemplated death and been carried along by the thrill of the catch.

Having not watched any episodes of the show, I was in a good place to judge the book on its own merits, though I must confess that thanks to the book I spent the next night binge-watching the entire first series in one sitting. The book is very much its own beast, neither mere accompaniment to the programme nor a hard sales pitch to get watching.