Money and Power: Paschal Donohoe on Vince Cable’s new book

To be an economist and a politician is a rarity. To be both and to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and foxtrot into national celebrity is so rare as to be faintly exotic.

Vince Cable, a former British minister and former leader of the Liberal Democrats, is that rarity. He was catapulted to prominence by his parliamentary performances during the Great Financial Crisis. Prominence turned into celebrity when he donned his dancing shoes and black tailcoat. He was an effective government minister and a leading opposition politician, though a difficult experience as a party leader and the current challenges of the Liberal Democrats overshadows those achievements.