Some autobiographies fail due to the rock star memoirist insisting on writing every word, irrespective of his experience in the field; others can be doomed by the employment of a ghost writer more interested in fact and formula than on capturing the essence of his subject.

Thankfully, Elton John avoids these pitfalls and, assisted by journalist Alexis Petridis, produces a remarkably self-lacerating and frequently hilarious account of a fantastic life.