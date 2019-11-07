Me by Elton John: Few rock autobiographies have been so nakedly revealing

Singer documents troubled upbringing before a rollicking run through his life in the spotlight

Johnny Rogan
Elton John performs at the 3Arena in Dublin in June. File photograph: Laura Hutton

Elton John performs at the 3Arena in Dublin in June. File photograph: Laura Hutton

Some autobiographies fail due to the rock star memoirist insisting on writing every word, irrespective of his experience in the field; others can be doomed by the employment of a ghost writer more interested in fact and formula than on capturing the essence of his subject.

Thankfully, Elton John avoids these pitfalls and, assisted by journalist Alexis Petridis, produces a remarkably self-lacerating and frequently hilarious account of a fantastic life.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.