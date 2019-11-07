Me by Elton John: Few rock autobiographies have been so nakedly revealing
Singer documents troubled upbringing before a rollicking run through his life in the spotlight
Elton John performs at the 3Arena in Dublin in June. File photograph: Laura Hutton
Some autobiographies fail due to the rock star memoirist insisting on writing every word, irrespective of his experience in the field; others can be doomed by the employment of a ghost writer more interested in fact and formula than on capturing the essence of his subject.
Thankfully, Elton John avoids these pitfalls and, assisted by journalist Alexis Petridis, produces a remarkably self-lacerating and frequently hilarious account of a fantastic life.