May Tyrants Tremble: A candid portrait of a misunderstood radical

Book review: Fergus Whelan brings layers of depth to United Irishman William Drennan

Claire Mitchell
A mural of United Irishman William Drennan in New Lodge, Belfast.

The North of Ireland rarely sets people at ease. There is a passionate bluntness that does not always land well. This defined William Drennan’s experience of radical Ireland 200 years ago. And it remains achingly relatable to today.

Drennan was a United Irishman. A Unitarian by faith, a doctor by profession and a political reformer. He was a writer not a fighter. At once central to the United Irishmen movement, yet slightly removed.

