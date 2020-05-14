The North of Ireland rarely sets people at ease. There is a passionate bluntness that does not always land well. This defined William Drennan’s experience of radical Ireland 200 years ago. And it remains achingly relatable to today.

Drennan was a United Irishman. A Unitarian by faith, a doctor by profession and a political reformer. He was a writer not a fighter. At once central to the United Irishmen movement, yet slightly removed.