Marriage in Ireland 1660-1925: lifting the veil on Irish couples
Book review: Maria Luddy and Mary O’Dowd’s archival research is remarkable
The only known contemporary image of a marriage solemnised in a private house. Daniel O’Connell in the background suggests a date in the 1840s. Painted by Joseph Patrick Haverty RHA (1794-1864). Permission of Claudia Kinmonth.
“Love and marriage, love and marriage,
Go together like a horse and carriage,
Dad was told by mother
You can’t have one without the other.”
Thus Sammy Cahn’s sardonic version of arguably the most powerful institution in the world, made popular in the 1950s by Frank Sinatra who clearly believed in marriage since he did it so often.