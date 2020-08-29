Marriage in Ireland 1660-1925: lifting the veil on Irish couples

Book review: Maria Luddy and Mary O’Dowd’s archival research is remarkable

Catriona Crowe
The only known contemporary image of a marriage solemnised in a private house. Daniel O’Connell in the background suggests a date in the 1840s. Painted by Joseph Patrick Haverty RHA (1794-1864). Permission of Claudia Kinmonth.

The only known contemporary image of a marriage solemnised in a private house. Daniel O’Connell in the background suggests a date in the 1840s. Painted by Joseph Patrick Haverty RHA (1794-1864). Permission of Claudia Kinmonth.

“Love and marriage, love and marriage,
Go together like a horse and carriage,
Dad was told by mother
You can’t have one without the other.”

Thus Sammy Cahn’s sardonic version of arguably the most powerful institution in the world, made popular in the 1950s by Frank Sinatra who clearly believed in marriage since he did it so often.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.