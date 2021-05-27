Malibu Rising: Fast-paced escapism in high definition

American author Taylor Jenkins Reid had huge success with her previous novel Daisy Jones & The Six (2019). This atmospheric, thrilling tale about the music and counterculture scene of the 1970s was a bestseller on both sides of the Atlantic. It was subsequently bought by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company and is due for release on Amazon Prime later this year.

In Jenkins Reid’s new novel, the era has changed but the formula remains the same – an omniscient narrator acts as a camera that pans the lives of the bold and the beautiful in 1950s and 1980s California respectively. As with the author’s previous books, familial and romantic relationships are the focus, sprinkled with the stardust of celebrity, money and, in this instance, the emerging surf culture of the time.