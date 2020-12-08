Making Belfield: Lavishly illustrated book of UCD campus

Nobody in Ireland had ever heard of Andrzej Wejchert until he won an international architecture competition in 1964 to masterplan UCD’s utopian suburban campus at Belfield. But then, the Polish architect was just 26 and had sketched his scheme on the kitchen table of his mother’s flat in Warsaw, as he told this writer in 2008, 11 months before his death. It was only after winning the contest that he came to Dublin, eventually setting up practice here with his wife Danuta as A+D Wejchert and Partners.

Curiously, Making Belfield: Space + Place at UCD does not include that charming story about its origins. Neither does it note that UCD’s 2018 Future Campus masterplan competition was confined to six established practices – each with at least two university campus designs among their projects – thereby excluding young architects with bright ideas. By contrast, the original competition was open to everyone, and resulted in 105 entries being submitted by architects from more than 20 countries.