Love: Roddy Doyle’s masterful study in all that goes unsaid

Remember how it went? You’d go into town on a cold Saturday afternoon, quickly tire of whatever jobs you’d assigned yourself, and sidle into a pub, one of the old ones, and maybe sit at the bar – catching your own eye in the mirror behind the bottles and the barman. Doors would swing open bringing in the cold and then shoppers with their bags. You might get too comfortable and stay until after dark. Then there might be another bar, maybe a party.

To step into the world of Roddy Doyle’s Love is to step into a remembrance of things (temporarily) past; two old friends spending a day traipsing from Dublin pub to Dublin pub, sharing secrets and airing grievances.