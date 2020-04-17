Ingrid Persaud’s first ever short story, Sweet Sop, narrated in her native Trinidadian dialect, won the Commonwealth Short Story Prize in 2017 and the BBC National Short Story Award in 2018. Pretty impressive. If you think that’s some achievement, wait until you read her debut novel, Love after Love.

It’s no surprise that BBC Radio loved her writing, as Persaud’s rich prose is first-person, voice-led and dances to the rhythm and sounds of Trinidad – a dream to listen to and read. I say “listen to”, because the sentences speak to you, are translated into speech in your head. The cuisine appears before your eyes, the tastes on the tip of your tongue, too, and that, combined with the sights, smells and sounds of the island so vividly described by the author envelop you in an immersive storytelling experience.