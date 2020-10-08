Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

Glück was born 1943 in New York and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a professor of English at Yale University. She made her debut in 1968 with Firstborn, and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has received several prestigious awards, among them the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014).

Glück has published 12 collections of poetry and volumes of essays on poetry. All are characterized by a striving for clarity, the Swedish academy which awarded her the prize said. "Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a theme that has remained central with her. In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self.

"But even if Glück would never deny the significance of the autobiographical background, she is not to be regarded as a confessional poet. Glück seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works. The voices of Dido, Persephone and Eurydice – the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed – are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid.

"With collections like The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990) Glück found a growing audience in the US and abroad. The deceptively natural tone is striking. We encounter almost brutally straightforward images of painful family relations. It is candid and uncompromising, with no trace of poetic ornament.

In her own severity and unwillingness to accept simple tenets of faith she resembles more than any other poet, Emily Dickinson.

In one of her most lauded collections, The Wild Iris (1992), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem Snowdrops:

I did not expect to survive,

earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect

to waken again, to feel

in damp earth my body

able to respond again, remembering

after so long how to open again

in the cold light

of earliest spring –

afraid, yes, but among you again

crying yes risk joy

in the raw wind of the new world.

The decisive moment of change in her work is often marked by humour and biting wit. The collection Vita Nova (1999) concludes with the lines: ”I thought my life was over and my heart was broken. / Then I moved to Cambridge.”

Averno (2006) is a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death. The title comes from the crater west of Naples that was regarded by the ancient Romans as the entrance to the underworld. Her latest collection, Faithful and Virtuous Night (2014), won Glück the National Book Award.

The prize had been mired in scandal since November 2017, when the Swedish Academy, which selects the winner, was caught up in sexual abuse and financial misconduct allegations, which resulted in theconviction of Jean-Claude Arnault, husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson, for rape in 2018. The following January, Frostenson left the academy after she was found to be the source of leaks of previous winners.

The Nobel was postponed in 2018 in the wake of the controversy, but found itself fiercely criticised again over its choice of Peter Handke as winner in 2019. The Austrian author has denied Serb atrocities during the war in the former Yugoslavia, and attended war criminal Slobodan Miloševic’s funeral, prompting widespread condemnation of the Academy’s choice. The 2018 prize was also awarded last year, to the Polish writer Olga Tocarczuk.

Last year’s award was also overhadowed by a hoax played on leading Irish author John Banville, who received a phone call from what appeared to be the academy office in Stockholm telling him that he had won the prize.

Seamus Heaney was the last Irish writer to be awarded the prize, in 1995. WB Yeats was the first, in 1923, swiftly followed by George Bernard Shaw in 1925; and then Samuel Beckett in 1969.

