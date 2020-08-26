Lot: Making the city sing with sharp lyricism

Almost every line in Bryan Washington’s debut short story collection feels like a sucker punch. “When they finally disappeared it was overnight and without warning” goes the haunting description of one family’s deportation. “She was risking her life for poems” we are told of a young woman attempting to buy books in war-torn Kingston. “It’s honestly not even sad,” one narrator reflects on his incapacity to leave home, despite his father, sister and older brother all having preceding him.

The collection won the Dylan Thomas Award earlier this year, a prize worth £30,000 that celebrates the “best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39 or under”. Washington, who is only 27, beat the likes of Téa Obreht, Ocean Vuong and Northern Irish poet Stephen Sexton to top spot. “Lot does what all good fiction does,” one judge noted, “finds a style that can open up a world that is otherwise unknowable.”